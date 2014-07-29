≡ Menu

KOL139 | Power and Market Report with Albert Lu

by on July 29, 2014
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 139. 

Albert Lu interviewed me for his Power and Market podcast, posted July 29, 2014. Unlike most interviews, we talked about education, career choices, and related matters. This is an edited version of a longer interview. The longer one can be obtained by requesting access here.

Lu’s description for the longer interview (which will be posted anon):

Interview Highlights

In this interview, Stephan speaks directly to prospective law students, internet entrepreneurs, and technology capitalists about the practice of law and the dangerous world of intellectual property.

We also took time to discuss his own academic career and his multiple transitions from engineering student, to lawyer, to proprietor and independent scholar.
This was a fun interview and reminds me of reason I began this project in the first place.
Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

