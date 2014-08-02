KOL140 | Liberty Underground Radio (2012)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 140.

As noted here, I was a guest Jan. 20, 2012 on the Liberty Underground Radio Show on the 1787 Radio Network, discussing IP for about 25 minutes. The reason they invited me on was the hosts, in discussing SOPA and PIPA in the Dec. 31, 2011 show (hour 1, starting about 10 minutes in), had a dispute about IP. Although the main host questioning me was on the fence about IP, he was open-minded, fair, and civil, and I think he moved a bit in the anti-IP direction by the end.

The show has a podcast (feed) and my segment was on the second hour, starting at about 25:25 (audio).