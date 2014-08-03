KOL144 | Corbett Report Radio (2012)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 46:44 — 10.7MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 144.
I was a guest back in Mar. 28, 2012 on The Corbett Report, with host James Corbett (from Japan), discussing IP. From his description:
Writer, thinker, lawyer and Austro-anarchist libertarian legal theorist Stephan Kinsella joins us to discuss his writing on intellectual property. We discuss the philosophical roots of property rights, how IP differs from those concepts, and how alternative models of making money from creative work are being pioneered in the age of the internet.