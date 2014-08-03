≡ Menu

KOL145 | Peace, Love and Liberty Radio

by on August 3, 2014
Play

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:18:44 — 36.0MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 145.

From Episode 87 of PPL Radio:

Join Darryl W. Perry on Peace, Love, Liberty Radio as he brings you news, views and opinions while promoting the ideas of peaceful interaction. The show is live from the LRN.FM studio in Keene, the Shire, Sundays 3-5pm (Eastern).
Your calls are welcome at 603-435-1105
A response to Ann Coulter :: NJ school to students: return your laptops to be destroyed :: Florida Judge tells legislature to redraw districts :: Stephan Kinsella joins the show to discuss intellectual property, the history of copyright and patents, and his path to liberty

 

 

Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Donate





Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1962 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2017 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright