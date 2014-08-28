KOL148 | Freedom Feens: Stephan Kinsella Battles The Copyright Zombies And Patent Trolls

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 148.

I was a guest last night on Freedom Feens (Aug 28, 2014): Stephan Kinsella Battles The Copyright Zombies And Patent Trolls – Freedom Feens live radio archive “Stephan Kinsella is an intellectual property attorney who hates intellectual property laws. He explains why, and what can be done about it. It’s one of the best chats we’ve heard from him yet.

Derrick J. Freeman and Davi Barker help. Michael W. Dean isn’t there, and Davi is only there sometimes, because some patent somewhere is messing with their Internet.”

Some links for matters discussed in the show: