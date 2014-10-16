KOL153 | “The Social Theory of Hoppe: Lecture 1: Property Foundations” (Mises Academy, 2011)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 153.

This is the first of 6 lectures of my 2011 Mises Academy course “The Social Theory of Hoppe.” I’ll release the remaining lectures here in the podcast feed in upcoming days.

The slides for the first lecture of the Social Theory of Hoppe course are provided below, as are the “suggested readings” for the course.

As general background I suggest:

LECTURE 1: PROPERTY FOUNDATIONS

For slides for all six lectures, plus extensive hyperlinked suggested reading material, see this Libertarian Standard post.

SUGGESTED READING MATERIAL

The “suggested readings” for each lecture are appended below. Links, where available, are provided; most of these materials can also be found on stephankinsella.com/publications, c4sif.org/resources, mises.org, hanshoppe.com/publications, or on Wikipedia or by google search.

LECTURE 1: PROPERTY FOUNDATIONS

Chapters 1 & 2, A Theory of Socialism and Capitalism [TSC]

LECTURE 2: TYPES OF SOCIALISM AND THE ORIGIN OF THE STATE

LECTURE 3: LIBERTARIAN RIGHTS AND ARGUMENTATION ETHICS

SUGGESTED READINGS

Kinsella, “Argumentation Ethics and Liberty: A Concise Guide”

Hoppe: EEPP, chapter 11, “From the Economics of Laissez Faire to the Ethics of Libertarianism,” ch. 12. “The Justice of Economic Efficiency,” and “Appendix: Four Critical Replies”

OPTIONAL READINGS

LECTURE 4: EPISTEMOLOGY, METHODOLOGY AND DUALISM; KNOWLEDGE, CERTAINTY, LOGICAL POSITIVISM

Suggested Readings

Optional Readings

LECTURE 5: ECONOMIC ISSUES AND APPLICATIONS

Suggested Readings

Optional Readings

LECTURE 6: POLITICAL ISSUES AND APPLICATIONS; HOPPE Q&A

n/a

Background:

This is one of the five Mises Academy courses I presented in 2011. The others were:

The Hoppe course is discussed in my article “Read Hoppe, Then Nothing Is the Same“; see also Danny Sanchez’s post Online Hoppe Course Starts Tomorrow.

I enjoyed teaching all the courses, but my favorite was the Hoppe course. Hoppe has been the biggest intellectual influence of my life, as I detail in “How I Became A Libertarian” (published as “Being a Libertarian” in I Chose Liberty: Autobiographies of Contemporary Libertarians). I agree with Sanchez that “Hans-Hermann Hoppe is the most profound social theorist writing today.” This is one reason I worked with the brilliant Austro-libertarian theorist, Jörg Guido Hülsmann, to produce the festschrift Property, Freedom, and Society: Essays in Honor of Hans-Hermann Hoppe (Mises Institute, 2009).

Update: The videos of all six lectures are now available here; the video for this particular lecture is embedded below.