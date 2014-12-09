KOL164 | Obama’s Patent Reform: Improvement or Continuing Calamity?: Mises Academy (2011)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:27:51 — 20.1MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 164.
Friday, Sep. 23, 2011, I conducted a Mises Academy Webinar discussing the America Invents Act, signed into law Sept. 16 2011 by President Obama. I discussed the webinar in a Mises Daily article, Obama’s Patent Reform: Improvement or Continuing Calamity? and discussed the AIA in further detail in The American Invents Act and Patent Reform: The Good, the Meh, and the Ugly.
In the webinar, I:
- summarized the basic problem with patent law from a free-market perspective;
- presented a series of real patent reforms that could make significant improvement in patent law (short of abolition);
- explained and critiqued the relevant changes made by the America Invents Act;
- briefly summarized other imminent IP legislation and treaties on the horizon; and
- responded to questions from attendees.
The slides used in the webinar are provided below.
Video version below: