KOL169 | Daniel Rothschild Interview: The Origins and Purpose of Property Rights

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:25:54 — 99.5MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 169.
I was interviewed today by Daniel Rothschild for his “Live Free, Die Old” Youtube channel. We discussed primarily the fallacious argument that Lockean-libertarian-based property titles are flawed if they are based on conquest or cannot be traced back to the first homesteader.
Background material:
- Rothbard on the “Original Sin” in Land Titles: 1969 vs. 1974
- Mises, Rothbard, and Hoppe on the “Original Sin” in the Distribution of Property Rights
- Justice and Property Rights: Rothbard on Scarcity, Property, Contracts…
- Property Title Records and Insurance in a Free Society