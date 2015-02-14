≡ Menu

KOL172 | “Rethinking Intellectual Property: History, Theory, and Economics: Lecture 1: History and Law” (Mises Academy, 2011)

by on February 14, 2015
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 172.

This is the first of 6 lectures of my 2011 Mises Academy course “Rethinking Intellectual Property: History, Theory, and Economics” (Tuesdays, Mar. 22-April 26, 2011; discussed on the Mises Blog in Study with Kinsella Online and in Rethinking Intellectual Property: Kinsella’s Mises Academy Online Course). I’ll release the remaining lectures here in the podcast feed in upcoming days.

The slides for the first lecture of this course are provided below, as are the “suggested readings” for the course. The course and other matters are discussed in further detail here. I also include in this first of the 6 podcasts for this series an introductory video for the course followed by the audio and slides for all 6 lectures. The “suggested readings” for each lecture are appended to the end of this post. I’ll include individual audio and slides for the following podcasts in this series.

Introductory video from the Mises Blog post Kinsella Can Be Your Professor:

Lecture 1: INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY IN HISTORY

Lecture 2: OVERVIEW OF JUSTIFICATIONS FOR IP; PROPERTY, SCARCITY, AND IDEAS

Lecture 3: EXAMINING THE UTILITARIAN CASE FOR IP

Lecture 4: IP STATUTES AND TREATIES; OVERVIEW OF JUSTIFICTIONS FOR IP; PROPERTY, SCARCITY AND IDEAS; RIGHTS-BASED ARGUMENTS FOR IP: CREATION AS A SOURCE OF RIGHTS

Lecture 5: PROPERTY, SCARCITY, AND IDEAS; EXAMINING RIGHTS-BASED ARGUMENTS FOR IP


Lecture 6: THE FUTURE; INTEGRATING IP THEORY WITH AUSTRIAN ECONOMICS AND LIBERTARIAN THEORY; PROPOSED REFORMS; IMAGINING A POST-IP WORLD; THE FUTURE OF OPEN VS. CLOSED

 

SUGGESTED READING MATERIAL

The “suggested readings” for each lecture are appended below. The links were internal Mises Academy links so would not work here, and I had no time to add individual links for all of them, but until I find time to code in the links, most of these materials can be found on stephankinsella.com/publications, c4sif.org/resources, mises.org, hanshoppe.com/publications, or on Wikipedia or by google search. (If there is a particular link you cannot find online, email me or add to the comments, and I’ll try to find it and update the post with that link.)

Main Texts

LECTURE 1: INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY IN HISTORY

SUGGESTED READINGS

  • Legal Background:

  • AIP, pp. 9-14

Optional

  • URL Copyright Basics (US Copyright Office) URL
  • URL Copyright overview (LII/Cornell) URL
  • URL Patent law overview (LII/Cornell) URL
  • URL Patent introductory information (Ladas & Parry) URL
  • URL US Patent law information (USPTO) URL

History:

  • AIM, ch. 2, pp. 33-35 (“World Before Copyright” section); ch. 3, pp. 48-51 (“World Without Patent” section).

  • AIP, pp. 9-14
  • URL Statute of Anne (Wikipedia) URL
  • URL Stationers’ Company (Wikipedia) URL
  • URL History of patent law (Wikipedia) URL
  • URL Letters Patent (Wikipedia) URL
  • URL Statute of Monopolies 1624 (Wikipedia) URL

Optional

LECTURE 2: OVERVIEW OF JUSTIFICATIONS FOR IP; PROPERTY, SCARCITY, AND IDEAS

SUGGESTED READINGS

Law

  • Defamation (Wikipedia)–beginning to Section 5 only
  • Uniform Domain-Name Dispute-Resolution Policy

History

Optional

Economic and Utilitarian Arguments

  • AIP, pp. 19-23

Optional

  • AIM, ch. 7, esp. pp. 176-201
  • Kinsella, There’s No Such Thing as a Free Patent
  • Machlup, “An Economic Review of the Patent System” [pp. 19-26 et seq., et pass.]
  • Machlup & Edith Penrose, “The Patent Controversy in the Nineteenth Century,” pp. 7-28
  • Hurt & Schuchman, “The Economic Rationale of Copyright

Deontological/Natural Rights-Based Arguments

  • AIP, pp. 23-28

  • URL Ayn Rand Lexicon-Patents and Copyrights URL
  • URL Ayn Rand Lexicon-Production URL

Optional

  • URL Dale Halling, Ayn Rand on Intellectual Property URL
  • URL Kinsella, Comment to “Galambos and Other Nuts” URL
  • URL Machlup & Edith Penrose, “The Patent Controversy in the Nineteenth Century,” pp. 7-28 URL
  • URL Greg Perkins, Don’t Steal This Article! URL
  • URL Kinsella, Objectivists: “All Property is Intellectual Property” URL
  • URL Kinsella, Inventors are Like Unto … GODS … URL
  • URL Hurt & Schuchman, “The Economic Rationale of Copyright” URL

Property, Scarcity, Ideas

Optional

LECTURE 3: EXAMINING THE UTILITARIAN CASE FOR IP

SUGGESTED READINGS

***Note: Use same readings as for Lecture 2 starting with “History”–PLUS the new material re patent trolls linked below***

Law

  • Page Patent Troll email response Page
  • URL Hidden from students: Patent Troll email response URL
  • URL Patent Trolls and Empirical Thinking URL
  • URL Facebook Threatened by a Non-Patent Troll URL

OUTRAGE OF THE WEEK

  • URL Once Again, the Copyright/Trademark Tail Tries to Wag the Internet Dog

 

LECTURE 4:  IP STATUTES AND TREATIES; OVERVIEW OF JUSTIFICTIONS FOR IP; PROPERTY, SCARCITY AND IDEAS; RIGHTS-BASED ARGUMENTS FOR IP: CREATION AS A SOURCE OF RIGHTS

SUGGESTED READINGS

***Note: Use same readings as for Lecture 2 starting with “Economic and Utilitarian Arguments”–PLUS the new material linked below***

Recent News & Outrages

  • URL Outrages: See following recent C4SIF entries: Hershey Claims Ownership of Orange, Brown and Tan Candy Wrappings; UK High Court Ruling Implies Headlines Are Copyright; Universities attacking high schools over trademarks; EFF rescues ASL Ally’s sign-langu URL

Law

  • URL Photography and the law URL
  • URL Key IP Statutes and Treaties

LECTURE 5: PROPERTY, SCARCITY, AND IDEAS; EXAMINING RIGHTS-BASED ARGUMENTS FOR IP

SUGGESTED READINGS

***read the material from Week 2 starting with “Deontological/Natural Rights-Based Arguments”***

LECTURE 6: THE FUTURE; INTEGRATING IP THEORY WITH AUSTRIAN ECONOMICS AND LIBERTARIAN THEORY;
PROPOSED REFORMS; IMAGINING A POST-IP WORLD; THE FUTURE OF OPEN VS. CLOSED

SUGGESTED READINGS

Outrages of the Week/Recent News

  • URL See recent postings on C4SIF.org (since Dec. 8) URL

Austrian Economics and IP

  • URL Kinsella, “Mises on Intellectual Property“ URL
  • URL Hayek and Rothbard references in “Other Publications and Resources” section URL

Libertarianism and IP

  • URL A Libertarian Theory of Contract: Title Transfer, Binding Promises, and Inalienability, pp. 30-33 URL
  • URL Kinsella, “Locke on IP; Mises, Rothbard, and Rand on Creation, Production, and “Rearranging”” URL

IP as Contract

  • AIP, pp. 45-55 (IP as Contract)

Reputation, Trademark, and Communication

  • URL Kinsella, “Reply to Van Dun: Non-Aggression and Title Transfer,” pp. 59-63 URL

Proposed Reforms

  • URL Kinsella, “Reducing the Cost of IP Law,” URL

Innovation in a Post-IP World

  • URL Kinsella, “Innovations that Thrive without IP URL
  • URL Kinsella, “Funding for Creation and Innovation in an IP-Free World ” URL
  • URL Kinsella, “The Creator-Endorsed Mark as an Alternative to Copyright” URL

OPTIONAL

  • URL Property Title Records and Insurance in a Free Society

***

Some of the video files for these lectures were preserved. They can be found here; the video for this particular lecture is embedded below.

