KOL174 | “Rethinking Intellectual Property: History, Theory, and Economics: Lecture 3: Examining the Utilitarian Case for IP” (Mises Academy, 2011)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 174.

This is the third of 6 lectures of my 2011 Mises Academy course "Rethinking Intellectual Property: History, Theory, and Economics" (originally presented Tuesdays, Mar. 22-April 26, 2011)

The slides for the first lecture of this course are provided below.

Lecture 3: EXAMINING THE UTILITARIAN CASE FOR IP

