KOL176 | “Rethinking Intellectual Property: History, Theory, and Economics: Lecture 5: Property, Scarcity and Ideas; Examining Rights-Based Arguments for IP” (Mises Academy, 2011)

by on February 17, 2015
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 176.

This is the fifth of 6 lectures of my 2011 Mises Academy course “Rethinking Intellectual Property: History, Theory, and Economics” (originally presented Tuesdays, Mar. 22-April 26, 2011; discussed on the Mises Blog in Study with Kinsella Online and in Rethinking Intellectual Property: Kinsella’s Mises Academy Online Course). I’ll release the remaining lectures here in the podcast feed in upcoming days. The first lecture may be found in KOL172.

The slides for the first lecture of this course are provided below. The course and other matters are discussed in further detail here. All slides and “suggested readings” for the entire course are provided in the notes for KOL172.

Lecture 5: PROPERTY, SCARCITY, AND IDEAS; EXAMINING RIGHTS-BASED ARGUMENTS FOR IP

SUGGESTED READING MATERIAL

See  the notes for KOL172.

Some of the video files for these lectures were preserved. They can be found here; the video for this particular lecture is embedded below.

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

