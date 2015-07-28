≡ Menu

KOL183: Stephan Kinsella vs. William Thomas: Anarchism: For And Against: A Debate (PorcFest 2015)

by on July 28, 2015
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 183.

I recently attended PorcFest 2015 and participated in a debate on anarchy and other matters, plus a speech on IP as the Root of All Evil. The YouTube, filmed by James Cox, is below. The audio here was captured by my iphone.

Stephan Kinsella v William Thomas Anarchism For And Against A Debate PorcFest 2015

Update: From Ayn Rand in the Campground: The Atlas Society at PorcFest “During a highlight of the conference — people had been anticipating it for weeks — William Thomas debated Rand’s principle of minimal government with anarchist Stephen Kinsella to a packed and lively audience. The tent was full, with standing room only, and people were still spilling out of the tent. Everyone listened with rapt attention, cheered their favorite points, and hung around for hours afterward to talk and debate ideas. (See the video, here: https://goo.gl/snjmXE)

 

Lecture: Intellectual Property is the Root of All Evil: Porcfest 2015

Also:

Other (mostly fun, social):

Stephan Kinsella Meets Ernie Hancock at Porcfest 2015

Stephan Kinsella Meets Adam Kokesh at Porcfest 2015

 

Stephan Kinsella Meets Derrick J Host Of Flaming Freedom at Porcfest 2015

Larken Rose, Stephan Kinsella and Daniel Rothschild Anarchy at The Rock (PorcFest 2015)

This is an impromptu video shot by James Cox of some discussions with Larken Rose who was sitting under his “rock” for several days.

Stephan Kinsella Chalks Porcfest 2015 K-Man Style


Porcfest 2015 Talk Stephan Kinsella, Ganine Van Alst, Daniel Rothschild, Evan Isaac, Eliza Sprague

 

Friday, June 26 • 10:30am – 11:20am

Anarchism, for and against: a debate

Does a commitment to liberty imply a commitment to anarchy, or the total elimination of government? Is a stable, anarchic system of liberty possible or desirable? David Kelley will moderate a debate on these issues between Stephan Kinsella Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom and William Thomas of The Atlas Society.

Moderators

avatar for David Kelley

David Kelley

Chief Intellectual Officer, The Atlas Society
David Kelley is the founder and Chief Intellectual Officer of The Atlas Society. After earning a Ph.D. in philosophy from Princeton University in 1975, he joined the philosophy department of Vassar College, where he remained until 1984. He has also taught at Brandeis University as a Visiting Lecturer. Among his books are Unrugged Individualism: The Selfish Basis of Benevolence; The Contested Legacy of Ayn Rand; The Evidence of the Senses, a… Read More →


Speakers

avatar for Stephan Kinsella

Stephan Kinsella

Executive Editor, Libertarian Papers
Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney and a libertarian writer and speaker. He Founder and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF). A former adjunct professor at South Texas College of Law, he has published numerous articles and books on IP law, international law, and the application of libertarian principles to legal topics, including Against Intellectual Property… Read More →

avatar for William Thomas

William Thomas

Director of Programs, The Atlas Society – The Center for Objectivism
William R Thomas is Director of Programs at The Atlas Society. He has a Master’s Degree in Economics from the University of Michigan, and has served as Lecturer in Economics there and at the University at Albany. He has been a lecturer at Gadjah Mada University in Indonesia and conducted research under the auspices of the People’s University of China. He is a graduate of Oberlin College, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Thomas is the… Read More →
Friday June 26, 2015 10:30am – 11:20am
ATLAS SOCIETY TENT
  Philosophy

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

