KOL183: Stephan Kinsella vs. William Thomas: Anarchism: For And Against: A Debate (PorcFest 2015)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 183.

I recently attended PorcFest 2015 and participated in a debate on anarchy and other matters, plus a speech on IP as the Root of All Evil. The YouTube, filmed by James Cox, is below. The audio here was captured by my iphone.

Stephan Kinsella v William Thomas Anarchism For And Against A Debate PorcFest 2015



Update: From Ayn Rand in the Campground: The Atlas Society at PorcFest “During a highlight of the conference — people had been anticipating it for weeks — William Thomas debated Rand’s principle of minimal government with anarchist Stephen Kinsella to a packed and lively audience. The tent was full, with standing room only, and people were still spilling out of the tent. Everyone listened with rapt attention, cheered their favorite points, and hung around for hours afterward to talk and debate ideas. (See the video, here: https://goo.gl/snjmXE)

Lecture: Intellectual Property is the Root of All Evil: Porcfest 2015



Also:

Other (mostly fun, social):

Stephan Kinsella Meets Ernie Hancock at Porcfest 2015

Stephan Kinsella Meets Adam Kokesh at Porcfest 2015

Stephan Kinsella Meets Derrick J Host Of Flaming Freedom at Porcfest 2015



Larken Rose, Stephan Kinsella and Daniel Rothschild Anarchy at The Rock (PorcFest 2015)

This is an impromptu video shot by James Cox of some discussions with Larken Rose who was sitting under his “rock” for several days.

Stephan Kinsella Chalks Porcfest 2015 K-Man Style



Porcfest 2015 Talk Stephan Kinsella, Ganine Van Alst, Daniel Rothschild, Evan Isaac, Eliza Sprague