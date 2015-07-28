KOL183: Stephan Kinsella vs. William Thomas: Anarchism: For And Against: A Debate (PorcFest 2015)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 57:38 — 79.1MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 183.
I recently attended PorcFest 2015 and participated in a debate on anarchy and other matters, plus a speech on IP as the Root of All Evil. The YouTube, filmed by James Cox, is below. The audio here was captured by my iphone.
Stephan Kinsella v William Thomas Anarchism For And Against A Debate PorcFest 2015
Update: From Ayn Rand in the Campground: The Atlas Society at PorcFest “During a highlight of the conference — people had been anticipating it for weeks — William Thomas debated Rand’s principle of minimal government with anarchist Stephen Kinsella to a packed and lively audience. The tent was full, with standing room only, and people were still spilling out of the tent. Everyone listened with rapt attention, cheered their favorite points, and hung around for hours afterward to talk and debate ideas. (See the video, here: https://goo.gl/snjmXE)
Lecture: Intellectual Property is the Root of All Evil: Porcfest 2015
Also:
- Appeared as a guest on Ernie Hancock’s Freedom’s Phoenix episode for 6/26/15 (in Hour 2). We discussed IP-related aspects of bitcoin, MaidSAFE, etc.).
- Appeared as a guest of Mark Edge on Free Talk Live, June 26, 2015 (starts at 40:28) (video is here)
Other (mostly fun, social):
Stephan Kinsella Meets Ernie Hancock at Porcfest 2015
Stephan Kinsella Meets Adam Kokesh at Porcfest 2015
Stephan Kinsella Meets Derrick J Host Of Flaming Freedom at Porcfest 2015
Larken Rose, Stephan Kinsella and Daniel Rothschild Anarchy at The Rock (PorcFest 2015)
This is an impromptu video shot by James Cox of some discussions with Larken Rose who was sitting under his “rock” for several days.
Stephan Kinsella Chalks Porcfest 2015 K-Man Style
Porcfest 2015 Talk Stephan Kinsella, Ganine Van Alst, Daniel Rothschild, Evan Isaac, Eliza Sprague
Anarchism, for and against: a debate
Does a commitment to liberty imply a commitment to anarchy, or the total elimination of government? Is a stable, anarchic system of liberty possible or desirable? David Kelley will moderate a debate on these issues between Stephan Kinsella Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom and William Thomas of The Atlas Society.
Moderators
David Kelley
Speakers
Stephan Kinsella
William Thomas
ATLAS SOCIETY TENT
