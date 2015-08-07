≡ Menu

KOL185: Clarifying Libertarian Theory (Liberty.me, July 2014)

by on August 7, 2015
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 185.

From a Liberty.me seminar from July 14, 2014.

Clarifying Libertarian Theory with Stephan Kinsella

Everyone seem to have an opinion about what the “correct” libertarianism is. What are its limits? What are the areas in which libertarians get bogged down in semantic arguments and minutiae, and what are the arguments that really matter? Stephan Kinsella believes that he has the answers, and will share them Monday, July 14th at 9pm EDT!

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

