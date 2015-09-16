KOL191 | The Economy with Albert Lu: Can You Own Bitcoin? (1/3)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 20:19 — 18.6MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 191.
This is my appearance on Albert Lu’s “The Economy” podcast. This is part 1 of 3. We discussed property rights, bitcoin ownership, intellectual property, and related matters.
Parts 2 and 3 to follow in due course.
Loved those three podcasts. The “double-counting” point is pretty clear and convincing in my opinion.
Speaking of legal theory for the internet, I have a related question: what do you think about the morality and legality of ad blocking?
In my mind, I draw a parallel with ordering a coffee from a street vendor and running away to avoid the bill. In both cases, norms dictate the protocol without having a formal contract.