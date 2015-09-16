KOL191 | The Economy with Albert Lu: Can You Own Bitcoin? (1/3)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 191.

This is my appearance on Albert Lu’s “The Economy” podcast. This is part 1 of 3. We discussed property rights, bitcoin ownership, intellectual property, and related matters.

Parts 2 and 3 to follow in due course.

