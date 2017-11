KOL193 | The Economy with Albert Lu: On IP and Double Counting (3/3)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 193.

This is my appearance on Albert Lu’s “The Economy” podcast. This is part 3 of 3. We discussed property rights, bitcoin ownership, intellectual property, and related matters.

See also: KOL085 | The History, Meaning, and Future of Legal Tender

Full video of all three parts below.