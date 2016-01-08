KOL202 | Tom Woods Show: Why Are Some Libertarians Rejecting the Nonaggression Principle?

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 41:13 — 28.3MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 202.
I discussed the libertarian non-aggression principle with Tom Woods on his show today, Episode 566:
Ep. 566 Why Are Some Libertarians Rejecting the Nonaggression Principle?
It’s become fashionable in libertarian circles to ridicule the nonaggression principle. Stephan Kinsella and I speak in its defense. This one is long overdue.
Column Discussed
“Six Reasons Libertarians Should Reject the Non-Aggression Principle,” by Matt Zwolinski
See also my:
- What Libertarianism Is
- Fraud, Restitution, and Retaliation: The Libertarian Approach (Feb. 3, 2009)
- The Limits of Armchair Theorizing: The case of Threats, Mises Blog (Jul. 27, 2006)
- The Problem with “Fraud”: Fraud, Threat, and Contract Breach as Types of Aggression (July 17, 2006)