KOL203 | Libertarian Theory Q&A – Facebook Live

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 33:14 — 45.6MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 203.
This is a Libertarianism Q&A I did using the new Facebook Mentions “Live Video” feature (from this Facebook post). I fielded a few questions on various topics, e.g. verbal threats as assault, assault and battery, causality, praxeology, etc.
Background:
- A Libertarian Theory of Punishment and Rights
- How We Come To Own Ourselves
- Causation and Aggression
- The Limits of Armchair Theorizing: The case of Threats
- The Problem with “Fraud”: Fraud, Threat, and Contract Breach as Types of Aggression
Facebook Live Video below:
Libertarian Theory Q&A
Posted by Stephan Kinsella on Monday, January 11, 2016