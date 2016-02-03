KOL205 | Austrian AV Club Interview—Mises Institute Canada: Net Neutrality, Internet freedom, SOPA, ACTA, child pornography, terrorism, online gambling (2012)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 205.

This is my Austrian AV Club Interview by Redmond Weissenberger, Director of the Ludwig von Mises Institute of Canada, back from Aug. 25, 2012. We had a long-ranging discussion on the issue of net neutrality, and we touched on other issues as well including various ways the state impinges on Internet freedom, such as in the name of IP (SOPA, ACTA), child pornography, terrorism, online gambling, and so on.

For background on some of the issues discussed, see my posts Net Neutrality Developments; Kinsella on This Week in Law discussing IP, Net Neutrality; Against Net Neutrality.