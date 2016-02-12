KOL206 | Tom Woods Show: Five Mistakes Libertarians Make

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 28:46 — 19.8MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 206.
I discussed various libertarian with Tom Woods on his show today, Episode 592. From Tom’s show notes:
Stephan Kinsella joins me to discuss negative/positive rights and obligations, “loser pays,” whether creation makes you an owner, how we can consider spam aggression, and more. Fun!
Background materials for topics discussed:
- Spam:
- Why Spam is Trespass (Jan. 18, 2010)
- Kinsella & Tinsley, Causation and Aggression
- Positive rights and libertarianism:
- Loser pays unlibertarian: See “Losing Patentee Pays” section of Reducing the Cost of IP Law
- Creation not a source of ownership:
- Hoppe on Property Rights in Physical Integrity vs Value
- Intellectual Freedom and Learning Versus Patent and Copyright
- “Locke on IP; Mises, Rothbard, and Rand on Creation, Production, and ‘Rearranging’,” Mises Economics Blog (Sep. 29, 2010) [updated C4SIF version, including Hoppe comments]
- “The Intellectual Property Quagmire, or, The Perils of Libertarian Creationism,” Austrian Scholars Conference 2008 (March 13, 2008)
- “Objectivist Law Prof Mossoff on Copyright; or, the Misuse of Labor, Value, and Creation Metaphors,” Mises Economics Blog (April 19, 2011) [archive version]
- Rand on IP, Owning “Values”, and “Rearrangement Rights”
Related/previous talks:
- KOL118 | Tom Woods Show: Against Fuzzy Thinking
- KOL 044 | “Correcting some Common Libertarian Misconceptions” (PFS 2011)
- “Libertarian Controversies”
- “Correcting some Common Libertarian Misconceptions,” 2011 Annual Meeting, Property and Freedom Society (May 28, 2011) [podcast here]
- KOL185: Clarifying Libertarian Theory (Liberty.me, July 2014)