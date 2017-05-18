KOL222 | Mises Brasil: Intellectual Property Imperialism Versus Innovation and Freedom

This is my second speech at last weekend’s Mises Brasil’s 2017 “V Conferência de Escola Austríaca” [5th Austrian School Conference], Mises Brasil, Universidade Mackenzie, São Paulo, Brazil (May 12–13, 2017): “Intellectual Property Imperialism Versus Innovation and Freedom.” The Q&A is included even though the questions are in Portuguese; most answers should make sense given the context. This is a recording from my iPhone; video and higher quality audio will be linked later.

