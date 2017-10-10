≡ Menu

KOL227 | VJ Live! Interview: Owning Thoughts, Intellectual Property, and the Toy Helicopter Controversy

by on October 10, 2017
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 227.

This is my appearance on Voluntary Japan Live! with host Graham Smith. We talked about ownership of thoughts, the basics of libertarian property rights and terms like ownership, mind, brain, causation, action, property, and so on, intellectual property, the nature of contracts, and, of course, the dreaded “toy helicopter” controversy!

(Brent Ancap had another post about this with additional links and with an excerpt of the video dealing only with the toy helicopter part here; video here.)

 

From the VJ Live! shownotes on Youtube:

Streamed live 4 hours ago

Libertarian IP lawyer and writer for Mises.com Stephan Kinsella joins the show tonight for a discussion on IP, ownership, and the difficult topic of the very nature of property, itself.

Tonight’s talk promises to be lively one, as Stephan and I do not seem to see eye-to-eye on every issue.

There are many things that, I think, ought to be ironed out regarding libertarian attitudes toward IP, and the all-too-common knee jerk reactions of anarchists against things even as legitimate as voluntary terms of use contracts.

Which contracts, for the record, Mr. Kinsella has stated, are indeed legitimate, if unlikely to be entered into.

***LINKS***

Anarchyball Thread Post:

https://www.facebook.com/Anarchyball/…

“Information is not ownable. Information should not be property.”

~Stephan Kinsella debates Chris LeRoux, 22:07

https://youtu.be/wgJOeWU1Bek

“Argumentation Ethics, Estoppel, and Libertarian Rights” Presentation (Moscow. Nov. 2, 2014)
http://www.stephankinsella.com/2014/1…

Mises Wire: The relation between the non-aggression principle and property rights: a response to Division by Zer0

https://mises.org/blog/relation-betwe…

Patterson in Pursuit Podcast:

https://youtu.be/M22mq4vA4Ew

Previous post:

