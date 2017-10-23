KOL228 | Argumentation Ethics – Lions of Liberty

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 57:40 — 46.4MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 228.
This is my appearance on Lions of Liberty, Episode 318, with host Marc Clair. We discussed Hans-Hermann Hoppe’s “argumentation ethics” defense of libertarian rights, and related issues.
Related:
- “Argumentation Ethics and Liberty: A Concise Guide” (2011) and Supplemental Resources
- Hoppe’s Argumentation Ethics and Its Critics
- New Rationalist Directions in Libertarian Rights Theory, 12:2 Journal of Libertarian Studies: 313-26 (Fall 1996)
- Punishment and Proportionality: The Estoppel Approach, 12:1 Journal of Libertarian Studies 51 (Spring 1996).
- Defending Argumentation Ethics: Reply to Murphy & Callahan, Anti-state.com (Sept. 19, 2002)
- KOL218 | Argumentation Ethics – Patterson in Pursuit
March 26, 2017
- Hans Hermann Hoppe, “On The Ethics of Argumentation” (PFS 2016)
- Frank van Dun, “Argumentation Ethics and The Philosophy of Freedom”
- Kinsella, The Genesis of Estoppel: My Libertarian Rights Theory
- KOL161 | Argumentation Ethics, Estoppel, and Libertarian Rights: Adam Smith Forum, Moscow (2014)
- KOL181 | Tom Woods Show: It Is Impossible to Argue Against Libertarianism Without Contradiction
- The A priori of Argumention, video introduction by Hoppe
- Lecture 3 of my 2011 Mises Academy course, “The Social Theory of Hoppe” (slides here)
- Lecture 2 of my 2011 Mises Academy course, “Libertarian Legal Theory: Property, Conflict, and Society” (slides here)