KOL229 | Ernie Hancock Show: IP Debate with Alan Korwin

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 2:15:32 — 87.7MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 229.
This is my appearance on the Ernie Hancock “Declare your Independence” show for Nov. 3, hours 2 and 3. There is a “debate”—more of a discussion really—with libertarian-ish gun-rights author Alan Korwin in the first segment.
Some of Ernie’s shownotes are pasted below, plus the Vimeo video versions of hours 2 and 3 are embedded below.
|
|Hour 1:
Media Type: Audio • Time: 48:48 Mins and Secs
|Hour 2:
Media Type: Audio • Time: 136:0 Mins and Secs
|
Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock – Radio
Host: Ernest Hancock
Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock strives to create an understanding of the Philosophy of Liberty. Understanding is far more important than agreement — that will come in its own time.
1PCnPViv1PENR5Qme63DKYbj19hmHQoag1
|
|
Subscribe to Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock Archives
|
DYI App for Android
|
LRN.FM for Android and iOS!
|Listen Live
@ LRN.fm
|HOUR ONE
|
Media Type: Audio • Time: 48:48 Mins and Secs
|
Hour 1 – Roy Robin (Founder ICO Token Fund) talks about their decentralized investment platform
Hour 2 – Stephan Kinsella (Intellectual Property Attorney) and Alan Korwin (Author; GunLaws.Com) discuss intellectual property and copyright issues
Hour 3 – Stephan Kinsella on intellectual property rights
CALL IN TO SHOW: 602-264-2800
-30-
November 3rd, 2017
Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock
on LRN.FM / Monday – Friday
9 a.m. – Noon (EST)
Studio Line: 602-264-2800
Hour 1
2017-11-03 Hour 1 Roy Robin from Ernest Hancock on Vimeo.
Roy Robin
With Over 10 Years of Experience Building Teams, Building Brands and Launching Companies, Roy brings a unique background of proven leadership to the ICOT Project.
Webpage: http://icotokenfund.com/go/
Investment Breakdown
Below is the ICOT Foundations Strategy
One Year Hold
40% of the Holdings will be invested 1/3’rd into BTC, 1/3’rd into LTC and 1/3’rd into ETH for a One Year Hold
ICO Investing
25% of the Funds will be used for ICO investing.
Market Opportunities
The ICOT Foundation will invest 12.5% of the fund into to profit from market opportunities such as Corrections, Hard Forks, etc.
Acqusitions
The ICOT Foundation will keep 22.5% of the fund available for ICO Acquisitions & Mergers.
CHECK OUT THE ICOT TOKEN SALE
Round One
$ 50,000
5 Million Coin Hard Cap
Round Two
$ 1.8 Mil
2.5 Mil Tokens at 0.25
Round Three
5 Mil
2.5 Mil Tokens at 0.75
Join The Token Sale!
Below Are The Steps To Buy ICOT:
Send Eth From ERC20 Wallet :
Token Address: 0xEF333188332869D25C67CA7505a2eE9CD6B591dB
Add Custom Token Information :
Token Address:
=======================================
TOPICS DISCUSSED…
http://www.icotokenfund.com/go/whitepaper.pdf
Hello all,
I wanted to let you know about a fantastic ICO called ICOT (Initial Coin Offering Token) that I have been privileged to become a part of. You might want to get in while it is still cheap!! (Just a thought)
Why invest?
This coin consists of 2 parts and solves a major problem in the crypto world. First, it acts just like any other cryptocoin out there in existence as it can be bought, held, or sold for profit. Second, which is amazing in my opinion, you can stake a percentage of your coins and thereby own a percent of the profits made when the company invests into other ICOs. Basically you become part of a Shark Tank but for ICOs!! This coin aims to reduce the risk associated with ICOs, which as someone who is taking part in that area of the cryptocurrency world, I greatly appreciate.
However, with all that being said, with so many coins being made it’s hard to tell scam coins from coins that have potential. So how has ICOT dealt with that? Well, what ICOT has done is to create a team of highly experienced crypto investors to sift through all the ICOs. Their job is to pick the ones that have the best potential and invest in them. If you stake some of your coins when ICOT earns a profit off one of these ICOs, you make money off it as well the percentage of which being based off your stake amount compared to the total pool of staked ICOT. Granted, though, staked ICOT are burned but that does not mean that you lose your percentage……it’s just part of the process and increases the overall value of the remaining ICOT. But what if I don’t want to stake? No worries, you don’t have to, you can just keep the coins and sell them when you want if you so choose.
Here is a little bit more regarding the specifics:
What does the road map look like?
– October 2017
– 6th November 2017 (Right around the corner!!)
– 8th November 2017
– 1st January 2018
There is a very active Slack channel where you can discuss the project with the entire team and those who have already become a part of this ICO!!
Here is some links for more info, etc.
|HOUR TWO
|
Media Type: Audio • Time: 136:0 Mins and Secs
|
Hour 2 – Stephan Kinsella (Intellectual Property Attorney) and Alan Korwin (Author; GunLaws.Com) discuss intellectual property and copyright issues
-30-
Hour 2
2017-11-03 Hour 2 Stephan Kinsella, Alan Korwin from Ernest Hancock on Vimeo.
Stephan Kinsella (Intellectual Property Attorney) and Alan Korwin (Author; GunLaws.Com) discuss intellectual property and copyright issues
STPEHAN KINSELLA BIO – Stephan Kinsella is Founder and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers, Founder and Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), a member of the Editorial Board of Reason Papers, a member of the Editorial Advisory Board of the Molinari Review, a member of the Editorial Board of The Journal of Peace, Prosperity & Freedom (Australia), a member of the Advisory Board of the Lexington Books series Capitalist Thought: Studies in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, a member of the Advisory Council of the Government Wast and Over-regulation Council of the Our America Initiative (2014—), and legal advisor to LBRY (2015—). A registered patent attorney and former adjunct professor at South Texas College of Law, Stephan has published numerous articles and books on IP law, international law, and the application of libertarian principles to legal topics. He received an LL.M. in international business law from King’s College London, a JD from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at LSU, and BSEE and MSEE degrees from LSU. • nskinsella@gmail.com
Webpages:
http://www.stephankinsella.com/
ALAN KORWIN BIO – Alan Korwin wrote his first book, The Arizona Gun Owner’s Guide, in 1989. It is now in its 26th edition with about 250,000 copies in print. He went on to write or co-write nine more books on gun laws, including state guides for California, Florida, Texasand Virginia, and the unabridged federal guides Gun Laws of America and Supreme Court Gun Cases. His 11th book, which debuted in 2008, is The Heller Case: Gun Rights Affirmed!, and his 12th, After You Shoot, is about the deadly loophole in self-defense law. He recently completed Your First Gun, for people new to gun ownership, and for gun owners to give to their gunless friends.
With his wife Cheryl he operates Bloomfield Press, the largest publisher and distributor of gun-law books in America. His website, GunLaws.com, features a free National Directory to every gun law in the country and more than 300 books and DVDs for gun owners and the freedom movement. Alan’s blog, PageNine.org, is carried by scores of paper and online outlets. Wild rumors about his outrageous political-parody band, The Cartridge Family, could not be confirmed at press time.
Webpage: http://www.gunlaws.com/
===================================
TOPICS DISCUSSED OR REFERENCED…
The Surprising History of Copyright: Karl Fogel at Google Tech Talks
by STEPHAN KINSELLA on FEBRUARY 7, 2012
This is a truly amazing talk about copyright. And waaaay back in 2006! Truly amazing. From Karl Fogel at QuestionCopyright.org. What is truly impressive is how prescient Fogel is, and how he comes at this not from a libertarian angle but still gets it right on every major theme, and without being anti-free market.
[See also Fogel’s article The Surprising History of Copyright and The Promise of a Post-Copyright World.]
See also other interviews, videos, and talks on QuestionCopyright’s Speakers Bureau page, including:
“History of Copyright and Information Ownership” Talk by Karl Fogel at the Stanford University Library; about 90 minutes, with Q&A.
===================================
The Surprising History of Copyright and The Promise of a Post-Copyright World
http://questioncopyright.org/promise
by Karl Fogel