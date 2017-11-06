≡ Menu

KOL229 | Ernie Hancock Show: IP Debate with Alan Korwin

by on November 6, 2017
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 229.

This is my appearance on the Ernie Hancock “Declare your Independence” show for Nov. 3, hours 2 and 3. There is a “debate”—more of a discussion really—with libertarian-ish gun-rights author Alan Korwin in the first segment.

Roy Robin (Founder ICO Token Fund) talks about their decentralized investment platform – Stephan Kinsella (Intellectual Property Attorney) and Alan Korwin (Author; GunLaws.Com) discuss intellectual property and copyright issues
Program Date:  Friday, November 3, 2017
Hour 1: 
Hour 2: 
Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock – Radio

Host: Ernest Hancock
Email: ernesthancock@cox.net
Website: www.ernesthancock.com

Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock strives to create an understanding of the Philosophy of Liberty. Understanding is far more important than agreement — that will come in its own time.


Hour 1 – Roy Robin (Founder ICO Token Fund) talks about their decentralized investment platform 

Hour 2 – Stephan Kinsella (Intellectual Property Attorney) and Alan Korwin (Author; GunLaws.Com) discuss intellectual property and copyright issues

Hour 3 – Stephan Kinsella on intellectual property rights

Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock

on LRN.FM / Monday – Friday

9 a.m. – Noon (EST)

Studio Line: 602-264-2800 

 

Guests:  Stephan Kinsella , Alan Korwin

Topics:  Intellectual Property

Hour 2 – Stephan Kinsella (Intellectual Property Attorney) and Alan Korwin (Author; GunLaws.Com) discuss intellectual property and copyright issues

Hour 2

2017-11-03 Hour 2 Stephan Kinsella, Alan Korwin from Ernest Hancock on Vimeo.

Stephan Kinsella (Intellectual Property Attorney) and Alan Korwin (Author; GunLaws.Com) discuss intellectual property and copyright issues

Stephan Kinsella is Founder and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers, Founder and Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), a member of the Editorial Board of Reason Papers, a member of the Editorial Advisory Board of the Molinari Review, a member of the Editorial Board of The Journal of Peace, Prosperity & Freedom (Australia), a member of the Advisory Board of the Lexington Books series Capitalist Thought: Studies in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, a member of the Advisory Council of the Government Wast and Over-regulation Council of the Our America Initiative (2014—), and legal advisor to LBRY (2015—). A registered patent attorney and former adjunct professor at South Texas College of Law, Stephan has published numerous articles and books on IP law, international law, and the application of libertarian principles to legal topics. He received an LL.M. in international business law from King's College London, a JD from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at LSU, and BSEE and MSEE degrees from LSU.

Webpages:

 http://www.stephankinsella.com/

http://c4sif.org/

Alan Korwin wrote his first book, The Arizona Gun Owner's Guide, in 1989. It is now in its 26th edition with about 250,000 copies in print. He went on to write or co-write nine more books on gun laws, including state guides for California, Florida, Texas, and Virginia, and the unabridged federal guides Gun Laws of America and Supreme Court Gun Cases. His 11th book, which debuted in 2008, is The Heller Case: Gun Rights Affirmed! and his 12th, After You Shoot, is about the deadly loophole in self-defense law. He recently completed Your First Gun, for people new to gun ownership, and for gun owners to give to their gunless friends.

With his wife Cheryl he operates Bloomfield Press, the largest publisher and distributor of gun-law books in America.

With his wife Cheryl he operates Bloomfield Press, the largest publisher and distributor of gun-law books in America. His website, GunLaws.com, features a free National Directory to every gun law in the country and more than 300 books and DVDs for gun owners and the freedom movement. Alan’s blog, PageNine.org, is carried by scores of paper and online outlets. Wild rumors about his outrageous political-parody band, The Cartridge Family, could not be confirmed at press time.

Webpage: http://www.gunlaws.com/

The Surprising History of Copyright: Karl Fogel at Google Tech Talks

by STEPHAN KINSELLA on FEBRUARY 7, 2012

This is a truly amazing talk about copyright. And waaaay back in 2006! Truly amazing. From Karl Fogel at QuestionCopyright.org. What is truly impressive is how prescient Fogel is, and how he comes at this not from a libertarian angle but still gets it right on every major theme, and without being anti-free market.

[See also Fogel’s article The Surprising History of Copyright and The Promise of a Post-Copyright World.]

See also other interviews, videos, and talks on QuestionCopyright’s Speakers Bureau page, including:

Image from Brian Lehrer Show
“Brian Lehrer Live (NYC) interviews Nina Paley and Karl Fogel” In May 2010, QCO’s Executive Director, Karl Fogel, and artist-in-residence, Nina Paley appeared on the CUNY TV show presented by renowned WNYC radio host Brian Lehrer.

Image from Art Brodsky show
“We Are Creators Too” Art Brodsky of Public Knowledge Interviews QCO Artist-In-Residence Nina Paley

Still composite from street interviews, Chicago, 2006
“The Public Perception of Copyright” To document the public perception of copyright today, we went around Chicago with a video camera over two days…

“History of Copyright and Information Ownership” Talk by Karl Fogel at the Stanford University Library; about 90 minutes, with Q&A.

The Surprising History of Copyright and The Promise of a Post-Copyright World

http://questioncopyright.org/promise

by Karl Fogel 

QuestionCopyright.org logo
