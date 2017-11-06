KOL229 | Ernie Hancock Show: IP Debate with Alan Korwin

Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock strives to create an understanding of the Philosophy of Liberty. Understanding is far more important than agreement — that will come in its own time.

Guests: Roy Robin Topics: ICO Token Fund Hour 1 – Roy Robin (Founder ICO Token Fund) talks about their decentralized investment platform

November 3rd, 2017 Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock on LRN.FM / Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – Noon (EST)

Hour 1

Roy Robin

With Over 10 Years of Experience Building Teams, Building Brands and Launching Companies, Roy brings a unique background of proven leadership to the ICOT Project.

Webpage: http://icotokenfund.com/go/

Investment Breakdown

Below is the ICOT Foundations Strategy

One Year Hold

40% of the Holdings will be invested 1/3'rd into BTC, 1/3'rd into LTC and 1/3'rd into ETH for a One Year Hold

ICO Investing

25% of the Funds will be used for ICO investing.

Market Opportunities

The ICOT Foundation will invest 12.5% of the fund into to profit from market opportunities such as Corrections, Hard Forks, etc.

Acqusitions

The ICOT Foundation will keep 22.5% of the fund available for ICO Acquisitions & Mergers.

CHECK OUT THE ICOT TOKEN SALE

Round One

$ 50,000

5 Million Coin Hard Cap

Any Unsold Tokens BURNED SOLD OUT Round Two $ 1.8 Mil 2.5 Mil Tokens at 0.25

2.5 Mil Tokens at 0.50

Any Unsold Tokens BURNED This Round is Live Round Three 5 Mil 2.5 Mil Tokens at 0.75

1.25 Mil Tokens at $1

1.25 Mil Tokens at $1.50 Upcoming Round Join The Token Sale! Below Are The Steps To Buy ICOT: Send Eth From ERC20 Wallet : Token Address: 0xEF333188332869D25C67CA7505a2eE9CD6B591dB

Gas: 200,000 Add Custom Token Information : Token Address:

0x63e7eEd4c0B1EaA2c8b21195e5255aB227fe3D2a

Token: ICOT

Decimals: 18 ======================================= TOPICS DISCUSSED… http://www.icotokenfund.com/go/whitepaper.pdf ICOT the Shark Tank for Cryptocurrencies and ICOs October 31, 2017, 12:13:37 PM #1 Hello all, I wanted to let you know about a fantastic ICO called ICOT (Initial Coin Offering Token) that I have been privileged to become a part of. You might want to get in while it is still cheap!! (Just a thought) Why invest? This coin consists of 2 parts and solves a major problem in the crypto world. First, it acts just like any other cryptocoin out there in existence as it can be bought, held, or sold for profit. Second, which is amazing in my opinion, you can stake a percentage of your coins and thereby own a percent of the profits made when the company invests into other ICOs. Basically you become part of a Shark Tank but for ICOs!! This coin aims to reduce the risk associated with ICOs, which as someone who is taking part in that area of the cryptocurrency world, I greatly appreciate. However, with all that being said, with so many coins being made it’s hard to tell scam coins from coins that have potential. So how has ICOT dealt with that? Well, what ICOT has done is to create a team of highly experienced crypto investors to sift through all the ICOs. Their job is to pick the ones that have the best potential and invest in them. If you stake some of your coins when ICOT earns a profit off one of these ICOs, you make money off it as well the percentage of which being based off your stake amount compared to the total pool of staked ICOT. Granted, though, staked ICOT are burned but that does not mean that you lose your percentage……it’s just part of the process and increases the overall value of the remaining ICOT. But what if I don’t want to stake? No worries, you don’t have to, you can just keep the coins and sell them when you want if you so choose. Here is a little bit more regarding the specifics:

It is an ERC20 Token with a Circulating Supply of 30,000,000. It’s total supply is 100,000,000 but 70,000,000 are to be BURNED in first year which will increase the value of the remaining ICOT tokens! What does the road map look like? – October 2017

ICO rounds a total of 10m tokens to be sold at .25c, .50c, .75c, $1.00 and $1.50

ICOT confirmed it will be listed on COINEXCHANGE.IO

ICOT listed and reviewed by verifiedicos.com

ICOT listed in one of the largest ICO directories – 6th November 2017 (Right around the corner!!)

ICO rounds end

All unsold coins are BURNED – 8th November 2017

ICOT listed on major exchanges

ICOT acquires its first investments – 1st January 2018

The CoinLock System™ Wallet v1.0 will be released

Coins will be staked/burned There is a very active Slack channel where you can discuss the project with the entire team and those who have already become a part of this ICO!!

We would really like it if you came and said hello.

Any questions feel free to ask! I can help you get set up and I’d be more than happy to help where I can.

I believe this project to be a game changer and would hate for you to miss out on such a great opportunity. Here is some links for more info, etc.

