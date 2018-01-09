KOL233 | Mises UK Podcast: Bitcoin Ownership and the Global Withering of the State

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 20:10 — 36.9MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 232.
This is my appearance on the Jan. 9, 2018 episode of the Mises UK Podcast, with host Andy Duncan. From his shownotes:
On the fourth episode of the MisesUK.Org Podcast, Andy Duncan discusses with Stephan Kinsella the concept, theory, and practice of Bitcoin ownership, amongst other topics, which include the use of Bitcoin as money, the comparison between gold and Bitcoin, and the possible collapse of states everywhere due to the current monetary revolution which states may have been too slow to respond to, for the sake of their own existence.
Youtube version:
