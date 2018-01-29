≡ Menu

KOL234 | Vin Armani Show: Live from London: Kinsella v. Craig Wright on Intellectual Property

by on January 29, 2018
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 234.

This is a debate on IP between me and a noted Bitcoin expert, Dr. Craig Wright, hosted and moderated by the Vin Armani show. 

I was in London to attend the inaugural 2018 meeting of Mises UK and to hang with my boys Lee Iglody, Jeff Barr, Doug French, and Hans Hoppe, and had challenged Wright to a debate during a few twitter run-ins (still on-going); I accepted and since I happened to be in London, Wright set it up and we did it at a local studio, with Armani moderating from Vegas.

Further comments appear on my Facebook post and also on the Youtube post (below).

 

