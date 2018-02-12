KOL237 | Intellectual Nonsense: Fallacious Arguments for IP—Part 2 (Libertopia 2012)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 2:18:46 — 63.5MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 237.
At Libertopia 2012, I delivered a 45-minute talk , “Intellectual Nonsense: Fallacious Arguments for IP,” the slides for which are below. I spoke for 45 minutes—well, 40, then the last 5 were taken up by a question from J. Neil Schulman—but only covered the first 25 slides. For more details, see Part 1, at KOL236 | Intellectual Nonsense: Fallacious Arguments for IP (Libertopia 2012).
This podcast is Part 2, covering most of the remaining 41 issues.