KOL241 | Dave Smith’s Part of the Problem Show: Libertarian Property Theory

by on March 27, 2018
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 241.

I was a guest yesterday (3/26/18) on Dave Smith’s podcast. His description: “Talking Libertarian Legal philosophy with Stephan Kinsella. Topics include how the court systems could work without government and why intellectual property isn’t real.”

We discussed a wide-ranging but fairly high-level array of libertarian theory issues, including how I became a libertarian, the main influencers (Ayn Rand, Milton Friedman, Bastiat, Mises, Rothbard), property theory and scarcity, Hoppe’s argumentation ethics, praxeology, dualism of various types, and, sigh, yes, intellectual property. Dave even worked in a funny joke about “The Man on the Moon” … well you’ll just have to see for yourself. But he stole it from Steve Martin.

Good times.

