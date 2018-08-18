≡ Menu

KOL248 | Stephan Livera Podcast 15 – Intellectual Property, Bitcoin, and Internet Censorship

by on August 18, 2018
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 248.

From my recent appearance on Stephan Livera’s bitcoin-focused podcast.

SLP15 – Intellectual Property, Bitcoin, and Internet Censorship, with Stephan Kinsella

Stephan Kinsella, Intellectual Property lawyer, and libertarian advocate joins me in this episode to discuss:
  • His story with bitcoin
  • Money as Sui Generis Good
  • The imprecise application of Lockean property theory
  • Why you can’t own bitcoin, but it probably doesn’t make a big difference anyway
  • The harmful effects of patents and copyright
  • ‘Internet Censorship’ as it relates to property rights and ownership of private social media platforms

I really enjoyed this conversation with Stephan Kinsella, and I hope you enjoy listening to it. If you get value out of this episode, please remember to share it on your social media as that really helps expand my reach. Thanks guys.

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

