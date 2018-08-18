KOL248 | Stephan Livera Podcast 15 – Intellectual Property, Bitcoin, and Internet Censorship

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:54 — 47.6MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 248.
From my recent appearance on Stephan Livera’s bitcoin-focused podcast.
SLP15 – Intellectual Property, Bitcoin, and Internet Censorship, with Stephan Kinsella
- His story with bitcoin
- Money as Sui Generis Good
- The imprecise application of Lockean property theory
- Why you can’t own bitcoin, but it probably doesn’t make a big difference anyway
- The harmful effects of patents and copyright
- ‘Internet Censorship’ as it relates to property rights and ownership of private social media platforms
Stephan Kinsella links:
- Twitter: @nskinsella
- Stephan’s website: StephanKinsella.com
- Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom
- Stephan Kinsella’s podcast, Kinsella on Liberty
