KOL248 | Stephan Livera Podcast 15 – Intellectual Property, Bitcoin, and Internet Censorship

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 248.

TEMP: http://traffic.libsyn.com/livera/SLP15_-_Stephan_Kinsella.mp3

From my recent appearance on Stephan Livera’s bitcoin-focused podcast.

Stephan Kinsella, Intellectual Property lawyer, and libertarian advocate joins me in this episode to discuss:

His story with bitcoin

Money as Sui Generis Good

The imprecise application of Lockean property theory

Why you can’t own bitcoin, but it probably doesn’t make a big difference anyway

The harmful effects of patents and copyright

‘Internet Censorship’ as it relates to property rights and ownership of private social media platforms

