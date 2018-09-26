KOL250 | International Law Through a Libertarian Lens (PFS 2018)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 30:38 — 21.0MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 250.
This is the audio of my presentation to the 2018 PFS meeting on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Powerpoint slides embedded below. Higher quality video and youtube to follow in due course.
Related material: see material linked in the above slides, including:
- KOL001 | “The (State’s) Corruption of (Private) Law” (PFS 2012)
- International Law MOOC (Youtube)
- Sovereignty, International Law, and the Triumph of Anglo-American Cunning | Joseph R. Stromberg
- Rosalyn Higgins, Problems and Process: International Law and How We Use It (Clarendon, 1994)
- Mark Janis, International Law (7th Ed. 2018)
- Restatement (Third) of the Law, The Foreign Relations Law of the United States (1987), HeinOnline, Westlaw (not online)
- American Society of International Law (ASIL), Electronic Information System for International Law (EISIL)
- M.N. Shaw, International Law (7th Ed. 2017)
- Ian Brownlie (Crawford), Principles of Public International Law (1966) (8th ed., 2012)