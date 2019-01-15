KOL255 | PeterMac Show: Part 1 of 3

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 27:18 — 25.0MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 255.
I appeared recently on Peter Mac’s show for the first time in several years. We talked about a variety of topics: education, law school, anarchy, careers, libertarian activism, and so on. This is Part 1 of 3.
