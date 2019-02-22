≡ Menu

KOL260 | Discussion with LP Chair Nicholas Sarwark about the Fourteenth Amendment

by on February 22, 2019
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 260.

Libertarian Party Chair Nick Sarwark and I discuss a potpourri of libertarian issues, such as minarchy vs. anarchy, libertarian “centralism” and the Fourteenth Amendment, and applications to abortion, gay (same sex) marriage, civil asset forfeiture, and the like.

Related links:

  • Dennis New February 23, 2019, 9:09 am

    Why does Sarwark say that the southern states tried to “illegally secede” (at 45:38) – what was illegal about it?

    Around 54:00 he says that the concept of property rights is arbitrary and ahistorical. The ahistorical issue is debatable and irrelevant. But how does he figure they’re arbitrary – who else but the first owner of embordered land has a better claim to it?

