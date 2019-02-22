KOL260 | Discussion with LP Chair Nicholas Sarwark about the Fourteenth Amendment

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:05:32 — 45.0MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 260.
Libertarian Party Chair Nick Sarwark and I discuss a potpourri of libertarian issues, such as minarchy vs. anarchy, libertarian “centralism” and the Fourteenth Amendment, and applications to abortion, gay (same sex) marriage, civil asset forfeiture, and the like.
Related links:
- Timbs vs. Indiana (2019)–recent Supreme Court civil asset forfeiture case
- Supreme Court rules against highway robbery through asset forfeiture
- Another neo-confederate, xenophobic racist…
- Healy on States’ Rights and Libertarian Centralists; Healy versus Bolick and the Institute for Justice
- The Libertarian Case Against the Fourteenth Amendment
The Embarrassing Fawning over the Criminal State by Regime Libertarians
- The Unique American Federal Government
- Various Kinsella posts criticizing “libertarian centralism“
Why does Sarwark say that the southern states tried to “illegally secede” (at 45:38) – what was illegal about it?
Around 54:00 he says that the concept of property rights is arbitrary and ahistorical. The ahistorical issue is debatable and irrelevant. But how does he figure they’re arbitrary – who else but the first owner of embordered land has a better claim to it?