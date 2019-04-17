KOL264 | Disenthrall: Stephan Kinsella on Tim Pool Subverse and Trademark

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:10:11 — 96.4MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 264.
I appeared today on the Disenthrall.me Youtube channel, host Patrick Smith, to discuss the trademark issues between Tim Pool and his company media Subverse, and StudioFOW which has a popular crowdsourced porn video game coming out also called Subverse. We touched a bit on bitcoin ownership, patent and copyright, defamation law, and trademark law, and related matters.
