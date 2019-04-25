KOL265 | Converting a Bitcoiner to the Cause of IP Righteousness

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 265.

This is my conversation with Jordan Head, who expressed some disagreement or confusion about my Against IP book on a Twitter thread; I offered to discuss with him, as I often do, and he took me up on it and consented to my recording it and posting it. His main hangup was my emphasis on “scarcity” and so he was thinking time was a scarce resource, so it’s being “stolen” if others copy your products, etc. I think we made good progress. We briefly discussed a few unrelated issues, like Bitcoin maximalism.

