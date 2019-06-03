≡ Menu

KOL267 | Sal the Agorist Interview: Bitcoin, Copyright, Craig Wright

by on June 3, 2019
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 267.

I was a guest today on Sal Mayweather’s “The Agora” podcast, ep. 48 (Soundcloud version below). From his shownotes:

We discussed Craig’s copyright application of the Bitcoin White Paper and whether they lend any credence to his claim of being Satoshi Nakamoto. Does a copyright application imply that CSW is actually Satoshi? Stephan also breaks down some of the torts Craig has filed against against various individuals who have said he isn’t Satoshi and/or referred to him as a fraud. Can he use the courts to force individuals to recognize him as Satoshi?

This is a great opportunity to learn the standard libertarian position on IP, the difference between a copyright and a patent & how it all applies to current crypto-community from the world’s leading expert!

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

