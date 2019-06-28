KOL271 | Let’s Talk ETC! Libertarianism, Anarcho-Capitalism & Blockchains

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 53:26 — 61.2MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 271.
This is my appearance on Let’s Talk ETC! #87 (June 24, 2019), with host Dr. Christian Seberino. From his shownotes:
Stephan Kinsella is a Houston patent lawyer and libertarian advocate. He joins me for an informative discussion about libertarianism, anarcho-capitalism and related blockchain legal issues. Topics addressed include how blockchain technologies impact privacy, tax collection, copyrights, patents, obscenity laws and more.