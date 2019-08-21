KOL272 | Ernie Hancock Freedom’s Phoenix on Reputation Rights, Defamation, IP

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 52:34 — 41.2MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 272.
This is my appearance on the Ernie Hancock “Declare your Independence” show for Aug. 21 (Hour 2). We discussed defamation law and reputation rights, and some related matters.
Related links:
- Rothbard, Knowledge, True and False
- Block, Defending the Undefendable, ch. 7 “The Slanderer and Libeler”
- David Kelley vs. Nat Hentoff on Libel, Youtube
- Kinsella, Reply to Van Dun: Non-Aggression and Title Transfer, Journal of Libertarian Studies, Volume 18, no. 2 (Spring 2004)