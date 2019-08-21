≡ Menu

KOL272 | Ernie Hancock Freedom’s Phoenix on Reputation Rights, Defamation, IP

by on August 21, 2019
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 272.

This is my appearance on the Ernie Hancock “Declare your Independence” show for Aug. 21 (Hour 2).  We discussed defamation law and reputation rights, and some related matters.

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

