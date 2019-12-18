≡ Menu

KOL280 | Fallible Animals Ep. 12: Property Rights, Argumentation Ethics, and Praxeology

by on December 18, 2019
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 280.

This is my appearance on the Fallible Animals podcast, Episode 12: Property Rights, Argumentation Ethics, and Praxeology with Stephan Kinsella (Apple podcastsSpotify version; Youtube version embedded below), with host Logan Chipkin. 

From Logan’s shownotes:

“Joining me today is patent attorney and libertarian theorist Stephan Kinsella. Mr. Kinsella is the author of the book, Against Intellectual Property, and is the founder and director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom. He is also the founder and editor of Libertarians Papers, and he’s a member of the Editorial Board of Reason Papers.

We cover a wide range of specific topics, from property rights, argumentation ethics, whether or not praxeology is falsifiable, common arguments against the existence or morality of anarcho-capitalism, and potential connections between praxeology, free will, and constructor theory.

Stephan Kinsella’s website – http://www.stephankinsella.com

Stephan Kinsella’s Twitter – https://twitter.com/NSKinsella

Mises: Keep It Interesting – https://mises.org/wire/mises-keep-it-interesting

A Libertarian Theory of Contract: Title Transfer, Binding Promises, Inalienability – https://mises.org/library/libertarian-theory-contract-title-transfer-binding-promises-inalienability-0

How We Come to Own Ourselves – https://mises.org/library/how-we-come-own-ourselves

Against Intellectual Property – https://mises.org/library/against-intellectual-property-0

Twitter – https://twitter.com/ChipkinLogan

Website – www.loganchipkin.com

Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/Fallibleanimals “

See also Barry Smith, “In Defense of Extreme (Fallibilistic) Apriorism” (1996).

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

Wise Words

