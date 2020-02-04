≡ Menu

KOL281 | Death to Tyrants Podcast: Against Intellectual Property

by on February 4, 2020
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 281.

This is my appearance on the Death to Tyrants Podcast, Episode 90: Against Intellectual Property, with Stephan Kinsella (Facebook post), released Feb. 3, 2020, with host Buck Johnson. (I was previously a guest back in 2018–see KOL252 | Death to Tyrants Podcast: Human Rights, Property Rights and Copyright.)

From the Shownotes:

This week, I feature my interview with Stephan Kinsella, the foremost expert on the topic of “intellectual property”. Can you own an idea? How about a word? A pattern of words? How about a color? Stephan Kinsella is here to explain why intellectual property is illegitimate. This episode will cause you to think seriously about the topic. Give it a listen. I think you’ll enjoy it!

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

