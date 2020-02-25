≡ Menu

KOL283 | Webinar: Has Intellectual Property Become Corporate Welfare? (Freedom Hub Working Group)

by on February 25, 2020
Play

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:04:39 — 88.8MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 283.

This was my Webinar presentation at the Freedom Hub Working Group, Has Intellectual Property Become Corporate Welfare? (Wed., Feb. 19, 2020), organized by Jeff Kanter and Charles Frohman. From their shownotes:

“Despite two decades of IP law practice for Big Oil and other clients, Stephan Kinsella earlier had been exposed to the great Murry Rothbard (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murray_Rothbard) and wasn’t convinced the ancient property rights philosophy had room for intangible ideas – that maybe, he was in the middle of a gross example of corporate welfare that was killing entrepreneurship.

Founder and Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom, former adjunct professor at South Texas College of Law, and author of “Against Intellectual Property” and “Law in a Libertarian World: Legal Foundations of a Free Society”, Stephan will present “Property Rights versus Intellectual Property”, and apply that lesson to how crony corporations abuse IP to squash competition and suppress innovation – with Big Pharma and the China “IP theft” as examples.”

The youtube and slides are streamed below. For related material, see my recent episode KOL282 | No, China Is Not “Stealing Our I.P.”

Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Reply

Previous post:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1840 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2020 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright