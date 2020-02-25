KOL283 | Webinar: Has Intellectual Property Become Corporate Welfare? (Freedom Hub Working Group)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 283.

This was my Webinar presentation at the Freedom Hub Working Group, Has Intellectual Property Become Corporate Welfare? (Wed., Feb. 19, 2020), organized by Jeff Kanter and Charles Frohman. From their shownotes:

“Despite two decades of IP law practice for Big Oil and other clients, Stephan Kinsella earlier had been exposed to the great Murry Rothbard (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murray_Rothbard) and wasn’t convinced the ancient property rights philosophy had room for intangible ideas – that maybe, he was in the middle of a gross example of corporate welfare that was killing entrepreneurship.

Founder and Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom, former adjunct professor at South Texas College of Law, and author of “Against Intellectual Property” and “Law in a Libertarian World: Legal Foundations of a Free Society”, Stephan will present “Property Rights versus Intellectual Property”, and apply that lesson to how crony corporations abuse IP to squash competition and suppress innovation – with Big Pharma and the China “IP theft” as examples.”