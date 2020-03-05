≡ Menu

KOL284 | Talking IP and Patent Policy with Patent Attorney Russ Krajec

by on March 5, 2020
This is my discussion about patent and IP policy with a fellow patent attorney, Russ Krajec, who produces the “Patent Myth Podcast“. I tried to persuade him patents are evil, or at least, understand why he doesn’t agree.

