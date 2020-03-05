KOL284 | Talking IP and Patent Policy with Patent Attorney Russ Krajec

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:33:21 — 64.1MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 284.
This is my discussion about patent and IP policy with a fellow patent attorney, Russ Krajec, who produces the “Patent Myth Podcast“. I tried to persuade him patents are evil, or at least, understand why he doesn’t agree.
Related resources:
- KOL209 | Trying to Persuade a Patent Lawyer that IP Law is Evil
- KOL 051 | Discussion with a Fellow Patent Attorney
- Are anti-IP patent attorneys hypocrites? (April 22, 2011)
- Is It So Crazy For A Patent Attorney To Think Patents Harm Innovation? (Oct. 1, 2009)
- Patent Lawyers Who Don’t Toe the Line Should Be Punished! (Sep. 29, 2009)
- The Most Libertarian Patent Work (July 14, 2009)
- An Anti-Patent Patent Attorney? Oh my Gawd (July 12, 2009)
- Patent Lawyers Who Oppose Patent Law
- Pro-IP “Anarchists” and anti-IP Patent Attorneys