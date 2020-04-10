KOL286 | Tom Woods Show: On Coronavirus, My Road to Libertarianism, and the Good and Bad in Ayn Rand

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 286.

This is my umpteenth appearance on The Tom Woods Show, “Ep. 1629 Kinsella on the Coronavirus, His Road to Libertarianism, and the Good and Bad in Ayn Rand“. From Tom’s show notes:

Libertarian legal theorist Stephan Kinsella and I discuss his road to libertarianism (of the Rothbardian kind), where he thinks we need more work, the rights and wrongs of Ayn Rand, and more. And yes, some discussion of the virus….

