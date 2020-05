KOL288 | Libertarianism Q&A AMA Coronvirus edition #2

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 288.

Installment #2 in my impromptu Zoom session with whoever wanted to join. Got a bit more hang of how to record everyone in gallery mode, and so on. As last time, just a few of us talking random libertarian topics. Next time will give more advance notice and maybe have a slightly bigger audience.