KOL295 | Bitcoin Fixes This #7: Intellectual Property and Bitcoin

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:24:54 — 67.3MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 295.
This is my appearance on Jimmy Song’s podcast Bitcoin Fixes This (ep. 7).
Stephan Kinsella is a patent attorney, Austrian economist and author of Against Intellectual Property. We talk about IP law’s monarchist origins and how it’s a tool for monopoly. Stephan also tells us about how information is not the same thing as physical property and how IP and Bitcoin both suffer from labor theories of value.