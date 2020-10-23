≡ Menu

KOL302 | Human Action Podcast: Hoppe’s Democracy

by on October 23, 2020
Play

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:52 — 82.2MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 302.

From The Human Action Podcast, Oct. 23, 2020, with Jeff Deist, discussing Hans-Hermann Hoppe’s Democracy: The God That Failed, chapters 5-8.

From the Mises.org shownotes:

Lawyer and libertarian theorist Stephan Kinsella joins the show to discuss the middle chapters of Hoppe’s Democracy, The God That Failed—in particular dealing with “desocialization” of collective property, immigration, and free trade. These are the most controversial and widely-discussed parts of the book, and Kinsella provides a fascinating analysis of property vs. wealth, the problems with public ownership and forced integration, and the concept of rule-setting for state property. And don’t miss the final part of the show for his explanation of “Hoppephobia.” Kinsella’s article on LewRockwell.com: www.lewrockwell.com/2005/09/stephan-kinsella/a-simple-libertarian-argument/ Read Stephan Kinsella’s Against Intellectual Property at Mises.org/KinsellaBook Use the code HAPOD for a discount on Democracy: The God That Failed from our bookstore: Mises.org/BuyHoppe

Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Reply

Previous post:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1559 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2020 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright