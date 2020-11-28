KOL305 | Disenthrall: Libertarian Law Debate on Social Media Bans with Kinsella Knight and Smith

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:26:56 — 199.0MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 305.
I appeared today on the Disenthrall.me Youtube channel, host Patrick Smith, along with Keith Knight. We discussed whether social media bans and censorship is a breach of contract, and related issues.
Related material:
- A Libertarian Theory of Contract: Title Transfer, Binding Promises, and Inalienability, Journal of Libertarian Studies 17, no. 2 (Spring 2003): 11-37
- The Libertarian View on Fine Print, Shrinkwrap, Clickwrap (May 8, 2009)
- The “If you own something, that implies that you can sell it; if you sell something, that implies you must own it first” Fallacies, StephanKinsella.com (June 2, 2018)
- Rothbard on the “Original Sin” in Land Titles: 1969 vs. 1974 (Nov. 5, 2014)