KOL312 | Libertarianism in Brief: Response to Anarchy Rising

by on January 15, 2021
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 312.

Back in 2013, Michael Shanklin posted a Youtube video, Anarchy Rising: Part 2, and asked other libertarian anarchists to send in a short video response on why they are a voluntaryist or libertarian. I believe he was going to use the submitted videos in some kind of montage. He never did the montage AFAIK and he made his video private for some reason—a habit annoyingly common among libertarians: they publish some articles or other content for years, and then later they take it down or demand that the publisher take it down, when they are applying for a job or something (sometimes later, they change their mind and pester the poor publisher again and ask him to “put them back up”). Yeah. You’re so important. Whatever.

Anyway, I did a video response while taking a walk one morning. It’s only 5 minutes but provides a brief summary of how I view libertarianism. I had forgotten about it but just received a recent comment by one Steven Barendregt: “7 years later and I think this video is still the best BRIEF explanation of libertarianism that I’ve ever seen. Truly underrated video.” So I decided to add it to my podcast feed here in case anyone else finds it of interest. Enjoy.

Previous podcast episodes with Shanklin (whom I believe has since defriended me, because I was not a radical enough lifestyle libertarian or activist or some stupid libertard serioso shit like that):

Other video replies to Anarchy Rising: Part 2:

