KOL314 | Patents vs. Bitcoin: The Bitcoin Standard Podcast

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 314.

This is Episode 28 of The Bitcoin Standard Podcast, in which Jed Grant and I guest-lectured on the topic of intellectual property and bitcoin, for the course “Principles of Economics II, conducted by Dr. Saifedean Ammous, author of The Bitcoin Standard, for The Bitcoin Standard Academy (Jan. 21, 2021). Jed is Founder of the Open Crypto Alliance, for which I serve on the Advisory Board.

The video is here and Youtube below.