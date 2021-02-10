≡ Menu

KOL319 | The Libertarianism Litmus Test, Part 2 – With Keith Knight, “Don’t Tread on Anyone”

by on February 10, 2021
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 319.

This is Part II of my appearance on Keith Knight’s Youtube show “Don’t Tread on Anyone” (Feb. 3, 2021), discussing my “Libertarian Litmus Test” post on Facebook.  In this second hour or so of our discussion, we covered “Logic, Exploitation, Homesteading, & Freedom”, and other issues (see below). See also KOL318 | The Libertarianism Litmus Test, Part 1 – With Keith Knight, “Don’t Tread on Anyone”.

Time-markers:

  • 0:00 – Logic v. Empiricism / Deontologicalism v. Utilitarianism
  • 10:29 – Exploitation debate
  • 11:34 – Who are the libertarian allies?
  • 13:45 – Homesteading aka Original Appropriation
  • 18:33 – Should I have to work to live?
  • 21:52 – Personal v. Private property
  • 32:05 – Socialist shortages
  • 36:32 – Labor Theory of Value
  • 50:05 – Order Givers v. Order Followers
  • 1:00:53 – What is freedom?

(Norman) Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

