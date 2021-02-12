KOL320 | Stephan Livera Podcast # 249–Bitcoin Patents & Open Crypto Alliance

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 43:48 — 33.7MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 319.
From my recent appearance on Stephan Livera’s bitcoin-focused podcast, SLP249 BITCOIN PATENTS & OPEN CRYPTO ALLIANCE WITH STEPHAN KINSELLA AND JED GRANT (recorded Feb. 2, 2021; released Feb. 5, 2021).
From the show notes:
Stephan Kinsella and Jed Grant join me to chat about Open Crypto Alliance.
We talk:
- Why IP laws are anti-liberty and anti-progress
- How progress has been delayed by improper concepts of property rights
- How Patent laws could hinder the Bitcoin industry
- The asymmetry of attack vs defense here
- How to stop overly broad patents
- How to support OCA
Guest links:
- Site: https://www.opencryptoalliance.org/
- Stephan twitter: @NSKinsella
- Jed twitter: @JediGrant
