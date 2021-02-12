≡ Menu

KOL320 | Stephan Livera Podcast # 249–Bitcoin Patents & Open Crypto Alliance

by on February 12, 2021
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 319.

From my recent appearance on Stephan Livera’s bitcoin-focused podcast, SLP249 BITCOIN PATENTS & OPEN CRYPTO ALLIANCE WITH STEPHAN KINSELLA AND JED GRANT (recorded Feb. 2, 2021; released Feb. 5, 2021).

From the show notes:

Stephan Kinsella and Jed Grant join me to chat about Open Crypto Alliance.

We talk:

    • Why IP laws are anti-liberty and anti-progress
    • How progress has been delayed by improper concepts of property rights
    • How Patent laws could hinder the Bitcoin industry
    • The asymmetry of attack vs defense here
    • How to stop overly broad patents
    • How to support OCA

Guest links: 

Prior episodes:

(Norman) Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

