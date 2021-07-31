KOL352 | Tom Woods Show (Guest Host): Ep. 1942 Investing Tips from a Financial Wiz: How to Survive the Inevitable Demise of Fiat Money

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 352.

I was a guest host for the Tom Woods Show, Ep. 1942 (released July 31, 2021) while he is out sick.

Shownotes:

I got to know the brilliant financial mind Larry Lepard during the 2008 Ron Paul presidential campaigns, when at great personal expense he took out full-page ads for Dr. Paul in USA Today and the New York Times.

Discussed today: the inevitable inflation and collapse of fiat that is coming, why not to invest in bonds, the relative merits of gold, silver, and Bitcoin. PlanB’s “stock to flow ratio” and Bitcoin, Michael Saylor/Microstrategy’s Bitcoin-holding “corporate treasury” strategy. When a Bitcoin ETF is coming. How Harry Browne’s “permanent portfolio” approach might be adjusted in view of the looming problems with cash and bonds and the emergence of Bitcoin.

Guest host Stephan Kinsella fills in for me.